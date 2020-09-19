FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

