FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1,507.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $2,462,838.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,451 shares of company stock worth $7,382,541. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

