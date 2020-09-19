Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $79,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $944,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $12,301,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 73,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.