Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.89. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.