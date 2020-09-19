Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.64.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. Five9 has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $2,444,892.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,079.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

