Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $124,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $107,177.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,566 shares of company stock valued at $635,305. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.