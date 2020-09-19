Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.26.

FND opened at $73.24 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $2,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,224,590 shares of company stock valued at $418,877,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $90,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,060,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

