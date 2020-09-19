Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.53.

Foot Locker stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 927,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

