Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,620.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.