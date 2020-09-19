General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,695,000 after acquiring an additional 221,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,127,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

