GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek Sells 5,723 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,504.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,515 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $21,422.10.

On Thursday, August 20th, John Frederick Ek sold 2,591 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $40,419.60.

On Friday, August 14th, John Frederick Ek sold 5,070 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $80,967.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $533,364.46.

GNMK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $967.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

