Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.73

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.73 and traded as high as $36.53. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 101,073 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.63.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 4.43625 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

