Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Payments worth $72,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after buying an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,667,000 after buying an additional 329,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $179.20 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

