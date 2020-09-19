Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,850 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Gray Television worth $43,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GTN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

