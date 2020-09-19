Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 13th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

GSBC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

