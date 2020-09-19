Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $48.79 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

