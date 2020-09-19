GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $55.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $7,223,758.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,647 shares of company stock worth $15,082,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,941,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,617,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,914,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,334,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

