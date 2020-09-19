Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 3,819 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GWRE opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.21 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

