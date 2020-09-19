Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $4.22 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Republic Services stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

