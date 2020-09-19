Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $4.27 Million in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a P/E/G ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.