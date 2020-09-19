Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $4.27 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 52.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

