Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco increased its stake in Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Shares of HSY opened at $138.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.