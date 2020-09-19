Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 93,336 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 834,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 817,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 127.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

