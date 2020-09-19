Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.