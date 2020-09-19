Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

Several research firms have commented on HBIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

