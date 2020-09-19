Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,536,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,833 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

