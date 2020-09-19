Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.39) on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 711 ($9.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

