Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $29.39 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

