Howard Dvorkin Purchases 14,487 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $25,786.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,324 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,082.76.

On Monday, June 29th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 4,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $7,098.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 28,482 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $46,140.84.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.01. FlexShopper Inc has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FPAY shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 137,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

