HSBC Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 510,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

