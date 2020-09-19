ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.08% of ICU Medical worth $41,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 351,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 58.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $198.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.54.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

