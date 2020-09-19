Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Acquires 12,446 Shares of Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Marc Lulin bought 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$15,806.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,540,000.

CVE:AZM opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

