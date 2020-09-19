Insider Buying: Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Insider Buys A$29,678.53 in Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 33,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.77.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

