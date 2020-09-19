Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

