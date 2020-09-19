Insider Buying: Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Buys A$16,832.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Jane Hemstritch acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,832.00 ($12,022.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of A$13.97.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.51%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

