Insider Buying: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) CFO Buys $24,690.00 in Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) CFO David Carl Walker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at $346,186.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Carl Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, David Carl Walker bought 139 shares of Level One Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237.90.

On Tuesday, September 1st, David Carl Walker bought 234 shares of Level One Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,779.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

