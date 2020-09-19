Insider Buying: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Purchases $107,650.58 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEB opened at $13.07 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

