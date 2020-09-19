Insider Buying: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Purchases $50,004.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $559,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $504.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 252.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ScanSource by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

