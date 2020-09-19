Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $4,939,684.75 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,785,627.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $6,948,851.75.

On Monday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $3,121,786.46.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

Beigene stock opened at $273.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $275.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

