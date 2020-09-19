Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $98,047.95 in Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.74 and a beta of 2.29. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.