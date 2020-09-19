Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $39,908.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.