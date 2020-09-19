Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells $43,627.77 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 14.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 219,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.