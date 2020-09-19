Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $51,340.96 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $51,340.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LINC opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

