Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells $40,448.10 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $40,448.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RAMP stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

