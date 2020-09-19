Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 2,425 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 759 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $10,739.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.71 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rambus by 53.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

