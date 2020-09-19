Insider Selling: Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 159,923 Shares of Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 159,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $8,263,221.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Schrodinger Inc has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,470,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

