Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 3,743 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 3,743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $409,755.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $297,315.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

