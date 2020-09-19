Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,620.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

