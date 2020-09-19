Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 11.29% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,527,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 208.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,656,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,302 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 20.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 180.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,634 shares during the period.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

