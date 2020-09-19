IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Position Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of IntriCon worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 118.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter worth $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter worth $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

IIN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.92. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

